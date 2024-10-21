Home
world

Pakistan parliament passes bill capping chief justice's term, President Zardari gives assent

President Asif Ali Zardari later gave his assent to the bill, which became law after his signatures.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:12 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 04:57 IST
World newsPakistanBillAsif Ali Zardari

