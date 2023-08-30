Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to stay behind bars in cipher case

A special court on Wednesday extended till September 13 the judicial remand of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to conduct the hearing, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document that Khan had waved during a political rally ahead of his ouster from office last year.

The hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.