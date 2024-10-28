Home
Pakistan, Russia sign MoU to increase parliamentary cooperation between them

The MoU was signed by Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani and visiting Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matvienko.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 17:09 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 17:09 IST
