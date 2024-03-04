Pakistani experts see no immediate improvement in Indo-Pak ties under PM Shehbaz Sharif's 2nd stint

The ties nosedived in 2019 after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories.

Pakistan termed the step a violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions and severed all links, including trade, with India.

Rasul Bux Raees, Professor of Political Science at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, told PTI that the divergence in the ties has widened since 2019, and it is not easy to judge how the two sides can reverse the tide and embark on a different course that may lead them to reconciliation.

“I don’t see an immediate change in attitudes or any re-engagement, as India is also going for elections and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not like to change its narrative about Pakistan,” he said.

The formation of a new government in Pakistan after the general elections has created hope that Prime Minister Shehbaz may strike a positive chord to end the deadlock and improve the battered ties with India.

Shehbaz after being elected as the leader of the House on Sunday raked up the Kashmir issue in his maiden address but pledged to improve ties with all leading nations, including the country's neighbours.

'Let’s all come together […] and the National Assembly should pass a resolution for the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians,” Shehbaz said.

Pakistan has been insisting that the onus of improving the ties was on India and urging it to undo its 'unilateral' steps in Kashmir as a sort of pre-condition to start the talks. India has dismissed the suggestion and made it clear to Pakistan that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were integral and inalienable parts of the country.

New Delhi has also asserted that the constitutional measures taken by the Indian government to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India.