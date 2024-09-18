Pakistani High Court bars trial court from issuing verdict against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi in corruption case

The case is based on a probe by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into the Al-Qadir University Trust in March 2023. It accused that Khan and his wife acquired substantial sums of money and large tracts of land for real estate tycoon, Malik Riaz Hussain of Bahria Town, in exchange for Rs 50 billion. The amount had been paid as part of a settlement with the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) and was subsequently adjusted against a fine imposed on Riaz by the Supreme Court. PTI SH SCY