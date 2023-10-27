Pakistan’s poll body considering Jan 28 as date for 2024 general elections

The ECP statement elaborated: “The first phase of delimitation has been completed and the second phase of filing objections will be completed tomorrow. (We) would start hearing objections regarding the preliminary delimitation from October 30 and 31 and the final list would be published on November 30.”

Incidentally, before being appointed as Pakistan’s President, Alvi was a founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), formed by the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.