Pakistan's top election body orders removal of PM's advisor

Islamabad: Pakistan's top election body on Tuesday ordered the removal of an advisor to the prime minister on the ground of his alleged ties with a leading political party.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Cheema is believed to be close to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and he was kept in jail on the charges of corruption during the government of Imran Khan but later was exonerated.

A complaint against Cheema and two other top officials was filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by Advocate Syed Azizud Din Kaka Khel in October who argued that the transparency of elections was not possible due to these individuals being part of the caretaker government.

"If the government wants a transparent election, these people should be removed from their positions,” the petition said.

Apart from Cheema, the complainant had also sought removal of Privatisation and Inter-provincial Coordination Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr Tauqeer Hussain Shah.