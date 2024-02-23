Paris farm show: 'Be prepared for a tough welcome': farmers tell France President Macron

There will be tractors and some 2,000 farmers waiting for Macron at the fair, Lefevre said.

Farmers' protests have spread across Europe, most recently in countries including Poland, Spain and the Czech Republic. The protests come as the far right, for whom farmers represent a growing constituency, is seen making gains in June's European Parliament elections.

In another sign of how tense relations between farmers and the government still are in France, the head of FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau, said that he would not take part in a big debate which Macron wants to hold at the farm fair on Saturday with farmers, food processors and retailers.

"As I speak, the conditions for a dialogue are not met ... the tension is too great," Rousseau told BFM TV/RMC radio after he discovered that pro-environment activist group "Soulevements de la Terre" was among the guests at the debate.

In an unusually detailed message on X, Macron's office later said that the activist group had not been invited and that they had announced it by mistake.