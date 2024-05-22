Pet dogs attack and kill London woman at home

A woman in her 50s died on Monday afternoon after she was fatally attacked by her dogs at her London residence.

While the paramedics attempted to treat the woman at her house in Cornwall Close, Hornchurch, where the two registered XL bullies attacked her, the armed officers seized the dogs, as per a BBC report.

This was reportedly the first fatal attack by XL bully dogs.

“Police were called to Cornwall Close around 1.12 pm… to reports of a woman attacked by a dog...The woman was treated by medics from London ambulance service, but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the threat posed, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers were able to safely seize two dogs," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan police told the Guardian.

A woman recalled that she head a lot of barking during the incident.