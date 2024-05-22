Pet dogs attack and kill London woman at home

A woman in her 50s died on Monday afternoon after she was fatally attacked by her dogs at her London residence.
While the paramedics attempted to treat the woman at her house in Cornwall Close, Hornchurch, where the two registered XL bullies attacked her, the armed officers seized the dogs, as per a BBC report.
This was reportedly the first fatal attack by XL bully dogs.
“Police were called to Cornwall Close around 1.12 pm… to reports of a woman attacked by a dog...The woman was treated by medics from London ambulance service, but sadly she was pronounced dead at the scene. Due to the threat posed, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers were able to safely seize two dogs," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan police told the Guardian.
A woman recalled that she head a lot of barking during the incident.
"I didn't see anything but I heard a lot of of barking and saw a lot of people outside," she was quoted as saying by BBC.
"I came out of the house and looked to see what had happened. We hadn't heard anything but saw a helicopter overhead and loads of police...I stood by the road and saw a paramedic administering CPR. That poor woman. It's shocking," another neighbour told the publication.
It is noteworthy that it has become illegal to own XL bully breed in England and Wales since February 1 without an exemption certificate. This move comes as a response to numerous attacks on people carried out by the particular breed.
Those who own a dog of this particular breed are required to get them neutered, microchipped and muzzled.
"I think the whole community is in shock at this incident," Julia Lopez, the MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, told BBC Radio London as she noted that the deceased had been in compliance with the law.
Published 22 May 2024, 06:37 IST