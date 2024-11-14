Petition filed in Pakistan court to set minimum wage at $1,000 per month

<p>Lahore: A petition was filed in Lahore High Court on Wednesday seeking fixing of minimum wage at $1,000 in all provinces of Pakistan to end poverty.</p>.<p>$1,000 is approximately PKR 2,80,000. Currently the minimum wage in Pakistan is PKR 37,000 ($132).</p>.<p>Advocate Fahmeed Nawaz Ansari filed the petition, contending that Pakistan was a British colony before independence and also adopted most of the UK laws including the justice system.</p>.Pakistani oppn holds rallies to demand PM step down.<p>"The wages in Pakistan should also be equal to the United States and United Kingdom. A minimum wage of $1000 per month will increase the purchasing power of the citizens and it will also lead to foreign investment in the country," he argued in the petition.</p>.<p>The petitioner requested the court to allow his petition and pass an order to the government to increase the minimum wage to $1,000 in Pakistan.</p>.<p>Ansari has made Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and chief ministers of all provinces respondents to the case.</p>.<p>The petition is likely to be fixed for Thursday.</p>