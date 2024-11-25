Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Philippines' Marcos orders closure of offshore gaming industry

"The gaming firms have ventured into illegal activities such as financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, torture and even murder," the President said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 10:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 10:09 IST
murderGamblingKidnappingHuman traffickingOnline gamblingPhillippinesprostitution

Follow us on :

Follow Us