Photos likely show undeclared North Korea uranium enrichment site, analysts say

Analysts say commercial satellite imagery has shown construction in recent years at the main Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center and the Kangson site, suggesting possible expansion in both places.
Colin Zwirko, a senior analytical correspondent with NK Pro, a Seoul-based website that monitors North Korea, said the photos and satellite imagery indicate the complex is Kangson.
In June, Rafael Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency's director general, said a new annex to the main building in the Kangson complex was being built this year, adding that the complex shared "infrastructure characteristics with the reported centrifuge enrichment facility at Yongbyon."
During the visit that was covered by North Korean media, Kim stressed the need to boost the number of centrifuges to "exponentially increase" the nuclear arsenal and expand the use of a new type of centrifuge to strengthen the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials.
The photos that showed an advanced design of centrifuges and the hall with cascades connecting the centrifuges suggested the North Korea had made progress in uranium enrichment program, according to experts.
"The size of the cascades and hall shown also signify substantial capacity, perhaps not to the level of 'exponential growth' as Kim has mandated, but significant growth, nonetheless," 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring programme, said in a note.
"It is probable that these centrifuges are North Korean designed and manufactured," it said, adding that the location showed in the photos could be Yongbyon.
The disclosure of its secretive nuclear facility could also be meant to influence the U.S. election and send a message to the next administration that denuclearisation is no longer possible, some experts said.