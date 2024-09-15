Photos likely show undeclared North Korea uranium enrichment site, analysts say

Seoul: Photos of North Korea's its uranium enrichment facility may show an undeclared site for building nuclear bombs just outside of its capital, analysts said.

North Korea for the first time showed images on Friday of the centrifuges that produce fuel for its nuclear bombs, as leader Kim Jong Un visited a uranium enrichment facility and called for more weapons-grade material to boost the arsenal.

The photos showed Kim walking between long rows of metal centrifuges, the machines that enrich uranium. The report did not mention the facility's location.

North Korea watchers and analysts said the site, known as Kangson, is suspected to be a covert uranium enrichment plant.

Jeffrey Lewis, a non-proliferation expert at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, said five images of the inside facility, including of the "big" hall and an annex released by state media, match features of satellite imagery of the nuclear site.

The annex's odd shape and it unusual set of columns and beams are a "strong match" to the site North Korea constructed this year, he said.

"That's likely Kangson. It is an enrichment plant," Lewis added.

North Korea is believed to have several sites for enriching uranium.