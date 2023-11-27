Pope in 'good, stable' condition, on antibiotic IV for lung inflammation

Vatican City: Pope Francis, who is suffering from lung inflammation, is in "good and stable" condition, receiving antibiotic therapy intravenously, and will limit his activities for the next few days in order to conserve his strength, the Vatican said on Monday.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that a CT scan at a Rome hospital on Saturday excluded pneumonia but had detected inflammation in his lungs that caused breathing difficulties.

"The pope's condition is good and stable, he does not have a fever and his respiratory condition is decidedly improving," Bruni said.