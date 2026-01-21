<p>Vatican City: Pope Leo is among world leaders invited to join US President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace', Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomatic official, said on Wednesday.</p><p>Leo, the first US pope and a critic of some of Trump's policies, is evaluating the invitation, he said.</p>.Explained | What is Trump's 'Board of Peace' and who has joined so far?.<p>"The pope has received an invitation and we are considering what to do," Parolin told journalists. "I believe it will be something that requires a bit of time for consideration before giving a response."</p><p>The board was initially aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, however Trump has said it will have a much broader remit and resolve conflicts globally.</p><p>While some countries, such as Israel and Egypt, have accepted the invitation, a number of others have expressed caution with diplomats warning it could harm the work of the United Nations.</p><p>The Vatican press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Parolin's remarks.</p><p>Leo, who has shown a robust but quiet diplomatic style since being elected pope last May, has decried conditions for Palestinians living in Gaza several times, including in a forceful sermon on Christmas Eve.</p><p>The pope, leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, rarely joins international boards. The Vatican has an extensive diplomatic service and is a permanent observer at the United Nations, often taking part in debates.</p>