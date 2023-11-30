Pope says he has acute, infectious bronchitis

Pope Francis on Thursday said he was suffering from a highly infectious and acute form of bronchitis that has prevented him from making the trip to Dubai this weekend for the COP28 climate summit.

Francis, who turns 87 in December, has had a number of health problems in recent years that involved hospital stays, most recently in June. Despite his latest ailment, he is still working and meeting people.

"As you can see, I am still alive," he said in off-the-cuff remarks during an audience at a seminary on health and ethics," according to a Vatican transcript.