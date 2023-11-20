Popular Ukrainian singer and Eurovision winner now on Russia's wanted list

"No matter where I am, the first priority for me is to remind that foreigners came to my house to kill and mutilate life, to destroy and rewrite my culture," Jamala told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in Nov. 2022. "It happened in 1944, and then in 2014, and now again," she said. "Now everyone in Ukraine understands that this can happen to anyone, if evil is not stopped and brought to justice for crime."