Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Prince William hints at changes to British monarchy when he is King

The 43-year-old Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne told Canadian actor Eugene Levy during filming at Windsor Castle for ‘The Reluctant Traveller’ that change was on his agenda.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 12:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 12:10 IST
World newsUKPrince William

Follow us on :

Follow Us