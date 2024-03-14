Probe begins after 7 killed, 27 injured in fried chicken shop explosion in China

Last year, President Xi Jinping ordered a safety overhaul across China, calling on all regions to rectify safety risks and "hidden dangers" after 31 people died in a gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant.

The explosion on Wednesday at a fried chicken shop, in the town of Yanjiao in China's northern province of Hebei, caused a massive orange fireball.

The force ripped off the fronts of several buildings, crumpled cars on surrounding streets and left large pieces of debris on fire.

On-site rescue work has ended, cleanup at the scene is still ongoing and an investigation has begun, officials said in a statement.