Prosecutors propose March 2024 trial date in Trump Georgia case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed that former US President Donald Trump's trial on election interference charges start on March 4, 2024, a date that would have Trump in court mid-campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Willis submitted her recommendation in a court filing on Wednesday, which also said that initial appearances for the various defendants charged in the Georgia election case should happen during the week of Sept. 5.

Trump is set to be on trial in New York on March 25, 2024, on separate charges of concealing a hush money payment to a porn star - a schedule that the former president is certain to raise in response to the recommended start date in Georgia.