<p>Belem, Brazil: Protestors brandishing batons forced their way into the venue hosting COP30 on Tuesday, where they clashed with security guards at the entrance.</p><p>The protestors clashed with security at the entrance to the venue, which was then barricaded with tables. A Reuters witness saw one security guard being rushed away in a wheelchair while clutching his stomach.</p><p>The protestors dispersed from the scene shortly after the clash.</p><p>The protesters had been in a group of hundreds who marched to the venue in the Amazon city of Belem on Tuesday, according to a separate Reuters witness.</p><p>Another security guard told Reuters he was hit in the head by a drum thrown by a protester. He had a cut on his forehead.</p>