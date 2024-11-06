Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Putin open to 'constructive dialogue' with US: Kremlin

The remarks by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov came after 78-year-old Republican leader Trump defeated his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 17:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 17:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesRussiaVladimir Putin

Follow us on :

Follow Us