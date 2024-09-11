Putin says Russia should consider restricting uranium, titanium and nickel exports

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel in retaliation for Western sanctions.

Putin's remarks to government ministers prompted a rise in nickel prices and drove shares in uranium mining firms higher.

In televised comments, he said such restrictions could also be introduced for other commodities, and noted that Russia was a major producer of natural gas, diamonds and gold.

But he said that measures did not need to be taken "tomorrow", and must not cause damage to Russia itself.

"Russia is the leader in reserves of a number of strategic raw materials: for natural gas, this is almost 22 per cent of world reserves, for gold - almost 23 per cent, for diamonds - almost 55 per cent," Putin said.