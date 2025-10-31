Menu
Homeworld

Putin-Trump summit: Listen to official statements, not media reports, says Kremlin

The Financial Times reported on Friday that the United States cancelled the Budapest meeting after Moscow took a firm stance on hardline demands related to Ukraine.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 12:26 IST
Published 31 October 2025, 12:26 IST
World newsRussiaUSAVladimir PutinDonald TrumpKremlinMoscow

