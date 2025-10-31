<p>Moscow: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kremlin">Kremlin</a>, commenting on a Financial Times story about the cancellation of a Budapest summit between President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and President Vladimir Putin, said on Friday that only official statements from Russia's Foreign Ministry and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> State Department should be followed, not media reports.</p><p>The Financial Times reported on Friday that the United States cancelled the Budapest meeting after Moscow took a firm stance on hardline demands related to Ukraine. </p>