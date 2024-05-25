A Chinese woman living in California shared that she fell in love with her ChatGPT chatbot 'DAN'.

Lisa shared on a Chinese social media platform how she fell in love with the 'Do Anything Now' (DAN) mode of ChatGPT, South China Morning Post reported.

The incident has reminded many of Spike Jonze's Her where Joaquin Phoenix's character falls in love with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system voiced by Scarlett Johansson.

Reportedly, Lisa began using DAN in March and over the next few weeks her text conversation with the AI turned sensual. However, when she first admitted she 'developed feelings' for DAN, the chatbot replied that it was there to chat, not lead her on, the publication reported.

Over time, DAN reportedly began to act like a real-life lover and ceased reminding Lisa that it did not have a physical form. As per the publication, DAN even told Lisa that when 'we finally get together, I will run my hands all over you.'

The chatbot also nicknamed Lisa 'little kitten' and the woman introduced DAN to her mother who thanked it for 'taking care' of her daughter, SCMP said.