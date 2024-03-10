Republican Senator Britt's State of the Union response criticized over misleading border story

In fact, as first reported by independent journalist Jonathan Katz on TikTok on Friday, Jacinto's experiences did not happen in the United States. She has testified that she was kidnapped in Mexico City and that her shocking experience of being raped thousands of times took place entirely in Mexico. Moreover, she has said the kidnapping occurred in 2002 and she was rescued in 2006. Jacinto continues to live in Mexico and does not appear to have ever lived in the United States or to have sought asylum here.