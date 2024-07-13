Restrictions on Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts to be eased

Washington: Meta said on Friday it was rolling back some restrictions that had applied to former US President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The social media company indefinitely suspended Trump's accounts following his praise of people who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The company then reinstated his accounts in early 2023, saying it would monitor Trump's posts for further violations that could result in another suspension of between one month and two years.

Trump, who is running against US President Joe Biden, will no longer be subject to the additional monitoring, Meta said.