Robert Kennedy Jr reveals he got brainworm after eating undercooked pork in India

<p>Appointed as head of Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> president-elect <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s second term, Robert F Kennedy Junior revealed that he has a worm in his brain which he got by eating 'undercooked pork in India'.</p><p>Detailing about the medical abnormality he had experienced in 2010 which impacted his cognitive abilities, Robert said that the worm had entered his brain and later died after eating a portion of it.</p><p>In a podcast interview, Robert recalled that he had experienced brain fog, short memory and trouble in word retrieval.</p><p>Robert said that he was initially told by doctors that he suffered from brain tumour and planned to get a surgery until he consulted another doctor who after looking at his brain images, said that it didn't look like a tumour.</p><p>After the doctors measured the abnormality ruling that it hadn't grown, Robert was told "this is most certainly a parasite that got into your brain", to which he remarked, "Its a parasite that's very common in India where I did a lot of work."</p>.Explained | Robert F Kennedy Jr's plan for changing the US food and drug system.<p>Robert who calls himself an 'adventurous eater', speculated that the worm might have come by consuming undercooked pork during his travels in India.</p><p>Robert during the podcast said, "I loved tuna-fish sandwiches. I ate them all the time. I caught fish all the time and freshwater fish. I would fish and eat a lot of perch at very, very high levels. I loved tuna-fish sandwiches and freshwater fish. But the mercury poisoning, not the worm, was likely the cause of my memory loss."</p><p>Robert said that his tests revealed 'sky high' levels of mercury in his blood for which he underwent chelatin therapy.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2024/05/09/politics/rfk-jr-parastic-worm-brain/index.html" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>CNN</em>, Robert said, "At the same time (discovery of worm in brain), I was having my mercury tested, and I was getting all kinds of tests, and my mercury test came back sky high. So, ten times what, you know, the EPA levels were for blood mercury, I think it was. They were over ten times what– what anybody considered safe. And I had that chelated out and all of that brain fog went away.”</p><p>Robert unapologetically remains adventurous about his eating habits asserting that he eats a variety of exotic meats and predatory fish.</p>