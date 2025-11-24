Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ruling PML-N sweeps byelections in Pakistan

The PML-N had won all seats, except for one in Muzzafargarh, which was secured by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 07:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 07:36 IST
World newsPakistanPML-NByelections

Follow us on :

Follow Us