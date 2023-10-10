Home
world

Russia attacks Ukraine with 36 drones - Ukraine's Air Force

The attacks with the Iran-made Shahed drones targeted the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 05:42 IST



Russia launched 36 overnight drone attacks on Ukraine, Ukraine's Air Force said on Tuesday, adding that its air defence systems destroyed 27 of the air weapons.

The attacks with the Iran-made Shahed drones targeted the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Kherson region's administration said on its Telegram channel that over the past day, Russia carried out 79 instances of shelling including from mortars, artillery and with the use of drones, injuring four people and damaging several buildings.

(Published 10 October 2023, 05:42 IST)
World newsUkraineRussiarussia ukraine crisis

