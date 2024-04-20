Russia says it downs 50 Ukrainian drones overnight, two civilians killed

Moscow: The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its air defence intercepted and destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones overnight, repelling one of the largest such attacks on Russia during the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian officials said two civilians were killed and a fuel depot was set ablaze during the attacks.

The ministry said that 26 drones were downed in the Belgorod region, 10 in Bryansk, eight in Kursk, two in Tula, as well as one drone in each of the regions of Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of Russia's Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, said two civilians were killed as the result of a drone attack.

He later said a pregnant woman and her unborn child separately died in a hospital from wounds suffered when after Ukraine shelled the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekino district.