Russia says third bridge damaged in Ukrainian incursion in Kursk region

"We are achieving our goals," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

Making clear more Russian soldiers had been taken prisoner, he said: "In the morning, there is another replenishment of the exchange fund for our state."

Kyiv's air force chief said on Sunday that his forces had destroyed two bridges in recent days to weaken enemy logistics.

Russia confirmed on Monday that Ukraine had struck and damaged a third bridge over the Seym River. Ukraine has not yet commented on the third reported strike.

Military analysts have said the structures were part of critical supply lines for Russian troops defending the area. Reuters could not independently confirm the destruction of the bridges or the battlefield situation in Kursk.

In his evening address on Sunday, Zelenskyy said his troops were creating a buffer zone along Ukraine's border with Russia, part of what he described as "maximum counteroffensive actions" aimed at hurting Moscow's military potential.