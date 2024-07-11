Russia tried to assassinate CEO of German arms manufacturer sending weapons to Ukraine: Report

Washington: US intelligence discovered earlier this year that Russia planned to assassinate the chief executive of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall which has been producing artillery shells and military vehicles for Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday, citing five unidentified US and Western officials. The plot to kill Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger was one of a series of Russian government plans to assassinate defense industry executives across Europe who were supporting Ukraine's war effort, according to CNN.

The United States informed Germany, the report said, adding that German security services were able to protect Papperger.

Rheinmetall said in a statement that "necessary measures are always taken" in regular consultation with security authorities.