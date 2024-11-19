Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russia vetoes UN Security Council action on Sudan war

All other countries of the 15-member council, including China, voted in favor of the measure drafted by Britain and Sierra Leone.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 02:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 02:37 IST
World newsRussiaSudanUnited Nations Security Council

Follow us on :

Follow Us