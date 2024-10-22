Russian embassy in Sudan investigating reports of cargo plane downed over Darfur

<p>The Russian embassy in Sudan is investigating reports that a cargo plane carrying Russian crew members may have been shot down in the western part of the country, the embassy said on Monday.</p><p>According to the embassy, the aircraft could have been shot down by the Rapid Support Forces, one of two factions in a power struggle in Sudan, over the conflict-ridden Darfur region.</p> .<p>The embassy is coordinating with Sudanese authorities to gather more information and determine the fate of those on board.</p>