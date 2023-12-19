Russian former soldier wants to testify to ICC over war crimes witnessed

Reuters could not independently verify his position in either the pro-Russian separatist forces or the Wagner group.

Ukraine's top war crimes prosecutor Yurii Belousov told Reuters that Salikov had already been in touch with Ukrainian prosecutors for more than six months and given testimony.

"He gave important testimony, some of which has already been confirmed, about the invasion of February 24, 2022. He reported some war crimes, which we are investigating, and some have already been confirmed," Belousov told Reuters in a text message.

Russia has vigorously denied committing atrocities or targeting civilians in Ukraine.

Salikov told Dutch television program EenVandaag in an interview broadcast on Monday that he was ready to fully cooperate with the ICC and had personally witnessed "cruelties against civilians".

The ICC's Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday confirmed it had received information from Salikov, but added it could give no further information.

"In line with the confidentiality of its activities (...), the Office is unable to confirm or deny whether an individual is being engaged with as a potential witness or in any other capacity," a spokesman said in a text message.

The court in the Dutch city of The Hague has an ongoing investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine.

In March, the ICC issued warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova over war crimes charges related to the abduction of Ukrainian children. The Kremlin rejected those allegations.

Human rights group Gulagu.net in a post on Telegram said Salikov was not received by the ICC after his arrival in the Netherlands on Monday, as its prosecutor and judges were not ready for an interrogation yet.

"They did not expect it," the group said.