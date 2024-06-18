Home
Russian navy to hold drills in Pacific, Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk

The drills involve about 40 ships, boats and support vessels, around 20 naval aircraft and helicopters, including long-range anti-submarine aircraft Tu-142M3, Il-38 and Il-38N, as well as anti-submarine and search and rescue helicopters.
18 June 2024
The Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy will hold exercises June 18-28 in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk, TASS state news agency reported on Tuesday.

