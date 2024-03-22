Russian strike hit Ukraine’s largest dam; See Pics

Russia staged its largest air strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure of the war by hitting its largest dam DniproHES on March 22.
The Russian strike killed at least five people and left more than a million others without electricity, Kyiv said.
Ukraine’s energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, said it was the largest attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the recent past.
The strike by Russia brought back memories of the first winter of the invasion when Moscow regularly bombed the power grid.
Moscow says these attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure are legitimate strikes aimed at weakening the enemy's military.
Ukraine's largest dam, the DniproHES in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, suffered strikes to its hydraulic structures and to the dam itself, state hydropower company Ukrhidroenergo said, adding there was no risk of a breach.
(Published 22 March 2024, 12:36 IST)