Homeworld

Russian strike hit Ukraine’s largest dam; See Pics

A Russian strike hit Ukraine’s largest dam, the DniproHES in southern Zaporizhzhia region. The strike has led to some 1.2 million people without power.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 12:36 IST

Russia staged its largest air strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure of the war by hitting its largest dam DniproHES on March 22.

Credit: Reuters

The Russian strike killed at least five people and left more than a million others without electricity, Kyiv said.

Credit: Reuters

Ukraine’s energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, said it was the largest attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the recent past.

Credit: X/@maria_drutska

The strike by Russia brought back memories of the first winter of the invasion when Moscow regularly bombed the power grid.

Credit: X/@maria_drutska

Moscow says these attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure are legitimate strikes aimed at weakening the enemy's military.

Credit: X/@olex_scherba

Ukraine's largest dam, the DniproHES in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, suffered strikes to its hydraulic structures and to the dam itself, state hydropower company Ukrhidroenergo said, adding there was no risk of a breach.

Credit: X/@maria_drutska

(Published 22 March 2024, 12:36 IST)
World newsrussia ukraine crisisukraine warRussia-UkraineRussia-Ukraine war

