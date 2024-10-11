Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Russian strikes on Ukraine's Odesa region kill four, says Governor

It was the fourth Russian attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa and the nearby region in the last five days.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 10:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 10:21 IST
World newsRussiaUkrianeRussia-Ukraine warStrikes

Follow us on :

Follow Us