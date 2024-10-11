Home
Russia's Putin begins visit to Turkmenistan, says Kremlin

The conference in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat is expected to be attended by regional leaders and Putin is due to hold separate talks with Serdar Berdymukhamedov, his Turkmen counterpart.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 07:33 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 07:33 IST
