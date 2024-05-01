Russia says it struck Ukraine's southern command headquarters

Moscow: Russia said on Wednesday that it had struck the command headquarters of the Ukrainian army's southern grouping, which is based in the port of Odesa where Kyiv reported a missile attack had killed three people.

"The headquarters of the operational command of the Southern Southern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was struck by operational and tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery," Russia's defence ministry said.

It gave no further details about the attack but said that Russian forces were improving their positions along the entire front line.