Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah killed, confirms Lebanon's Hezbollah after Israeli strikes in Beirut

Dubai: Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people".

Israel-Lebanon tensions | Follow LIVE updates

Israel said earlier on Saturday it had killed Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs a day earlier.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah's death.