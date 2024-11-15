Scholz urges Russia's Putin to end Ukraine war in call, says Berlin

<p>Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine and withdraw troops in a phone call on Friday, stressing that Germany would support Ukraine for as long as necessary, said a German government spokesperson.</p><p>Scholz also told Putin that Russia should prepare for negotiations with Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace, added the spokesperson.</p><p>Scholz had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone beforehand and will do so again after his call with Putin, added the spokesperson.</p>