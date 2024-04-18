Seized ship’s cargo reveals impact of Iran tensions on global trade

The MSC Aries wasn’t much different from the other 7,000 container ships plying the high seas, until it took an involuntary detour near the Strait of Hormuz into the hands of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Now the floating cog in the world’s industrial economy has become caught up in the tensions wracking the Middle East — and serves as an example of the pain global supply chains will feel if the disruptions worsen.

The fate of the ship and crew remained unclear as of Tuesday, though TankerTrackers.com identified its location as anchored between the Iranian islands of Qeshm and Hormuz in the Persian Gulf. Iran said the ship violated maritime regulations, but analysts pointed to its Israeli ownership connection as a motive.