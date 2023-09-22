Semen donation contest: China's way of dealing with birth rate decline

To deal with its concerning fall in birth rates and declining sperm count in men, China has come up with a unique contest wherein students will be paid for donating their semen.

According to South China Morning Post, Henan Provincial Human Sperm Bank announced on September 10 that it would organise a contest in various universities where the students will be paid cash for donating their semen.

The aim behind this activity is to find a man with highest sperm count and the most vigorous sperm.

Even before this, several sperm banks had offered thousands of yuan to encourage donations for similar competitions in the past.

"Due to environmental pollution and work pressure, the overall sperm quality has deteriorated. This has led to infertility in a number of married couples, bringing disharmony to their families and society. Like blood, sperm donation is a humanitarian activity. It can bring good news to infertile couples. Therefore, we call on university students to donate sperm to make a contribution to society," Henan sperm bank said.