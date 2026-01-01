<p>Swiss police said on Thursday that several people had died and others were injured due to a fire of unknown causes at a bar called "Le Constellation" in the ski resort of Crans-Montana in southwestern Switzerland.</p><p>The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone has been imposed over Crans-Montana, the police said in a statement.</p><p>"Several people lost their lives and others were injured," the statement said, describing the incident as "serious" and said "a major emergency response is underway".</p><p>"A large contingent of police, firefighters, and rescue workers immediately went to the scene to assist the numerous victims," it said.</p><p>"The operation is still ongoing."</p><p>Swiss daily Blick cited a doctor at the scene suggesting that the death toll could be in the "dozens".</p><p>Regional daily <em>Le Nouvelliste</em> also said its sources were describing "a heavy toll", with "around 40 dead and 100 injured".</p>