Singapore jails second man in $2.2 billion money laundering case: Report

Su had faced 14 charges that included possessing about S$2.4 million ($1.78 million) suspected to have been earned from illegal remote gambling, two charges of resisting arrest and three charges of conspiring to use forged financial statements.

The report said those charges would be taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Su had jumped from a second-floor balcony of a bungalow to try to evade arrest, the police said in August last year.

His conviction followed that of Cambodian Su Wenqiang, who was sentenced to 13 months in jail for two counts of money laundering on Tuesday. Court cases against the other defendants are ongoing.

The investigation prompted authorities to set up an inter-ministerial panel to review anti-money laundering measures and inspect financial institutions suspected of involvement.

Government agencies are also reviewing tax incentives for family offices and looking into whether high-value assets such as luxury cars and bags should be subject to regulation.