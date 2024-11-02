Home
world

Sirens sounded in number of areas in central part of country: Israeli military

The military said shortly afterwards that three projectiles crossed from Lebanon, some of which it said were intercepted.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 03:12 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 03:12 IST
