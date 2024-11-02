Sirens sounded in number of areas in central part of country: Israeli military

<p>Cairo: The Israeli military said in the early hours of Saturday that sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel following launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.</p><p>The military said shortly afterwards that three projectiles crossed from Lebanon, some of which it said were intercepted.</p>.Ceasefire hopes fade as Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon.<p>"A fallen projectile was most likely identified in the area," the army added, noting that the details were under examination.</p><p>The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said later in a statement it had targeted a "vital target" north of Israel with drones. It was not immediately clear if the group's action was related to the sirens.</p><p>The development comes as Israel's escalation in Lebanon continues and fighting between the Israeli forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group rages on.</p>