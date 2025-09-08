Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Social media ban protest sparks chaos in Nepal: 9 killed, 42 injured

A violent clash between youths and the Nepal government has left nine people dead and at least 42 injured in Kathmandu. The unrest began after thousands of young protesters, including students, marched against the government's ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and X. Meanwhile, authorities have imposed a day-long curfew in parts of the capital.
Demonstrators gather at the entrance of the Parliament during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Credit: Reuters

Smoke billows from an ambulance next to riot police officers and demonstrators during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms in Kathmandu.

Credit: Reuters

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Credit: Reuters

A demonstrator hurls a tear smoke shell towards members of riot police during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms in Kathmandu.

Credit: Reuters

Police officers in riot gear guard the entrance of the Parliament during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms in Kathmandu.

Credit: Reuters

Demonstrators shout slogans as they stand on a barricade during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu.

Credit: Reuters

A demonstrators runs for cover as they are chased away by police jumps during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu.

Credit: Reuters

Demonstrators shout slogans as they stand atop the entrance of the Parliament during a protest against corruption and government’s decision to block several social media platforms, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Credit: Reuters

Smoke billows from an ambulance next to riot police officers and demonstrators during a protest against corruption and the government’s decision to block several social media platforms in Kathmandu.

Credit: Reuters

