<p>Kathmandu: Soldiers patrolled the streets of Kathmandu on Wednesday, amid indefinite curfew in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a>'s capital following two days of deadly anti-graft protests that prompted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.</p><p>The worst upheaval in decades in the poor Himalayan nation was sparked by a social media ban unveiled last week but rolled back after 19 people died on Monday as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to control crowds.</p><p>"We are trying to normalise the situation first," army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet said on Wednesday. "We are committed to protect the life and property of people."</p>.'Gen Z' vs 'nepo kids': All you need to know about protests in Nepal against politicians' children.<p>No protests were reported in the capital, but media said about 25 people trying to "create trouble" on the outskirts of Kathmandu had been taken into custody. <em>Reuters</em> could not immediately verify the reports.</p><p>Several government buildings, from the supreme court and parliament to ministers' homes, including Oli's private residence, were set ablaze in Tuesday's protests, with the unrest subsiding only after the resignation.</p><p>"There are no protesters here," Ram Kumar Shrestha, a resident of Maharajgunj in the capital, told <em>Reuters</em>. "Only a few people are walking in the street. It is peaceful here."</p><p>Media said preparations were being made for authorities and protesters to hold talks, but did not specify details. <em>Reuters</em> could not independently confirm the information.</p><p>Most of the protesters were young people who voiced frustration with what they called the failure of the government to tackle corruption and boost economic opportunities.</p>.India's neighbourhood in turmoil, New Delhi must watch situation carefully: Ex-Indian envoys.<p>For years a lack of jobs has driven millions to seek work in countries such as Malaysia, the Middle East and South Korea, mainly on construction sites, so as to send money home.</p><p>Wedged between India and China, Nepal has struggled with political and economic instability since protests led to the abolition of its monarchy in 2008.</p><p>India's security cabinet also met late on Tuesday to discuss the situation in its neighbour.</p><p>"Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are of utmost importance," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X later. "I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order."</p>