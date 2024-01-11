JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

South Africa at World Court accuses Israel of genocidal acts and apartheid

South Africa said that Israel has committed acts that fall within the definition of genocide. The actions show a systematic pattern of conduct from which genocide can be inferred.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 10:29 IST

Follow Us

The Hague: South Africa on Thursday said Israel is subjecting the Palestinian people to apartheid and genocidal acts, at the opening of hearings in a case it brought against Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

"South Africa contends that Israel has transgressed Article Two of the (Genocide) convention, committing acts that fall within the definition of genocide. The actions show a systematic pattern of conduct from which genocide can be inferred," Adila Hassim, advocate of the high court of South Africa, said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 January 2024, 10:29 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineSouth AfricaUnited NationsGazagenocide

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT